Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $2.57 Million Position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) by 527.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,211 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,101 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.07% of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,697,725 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $261,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,428 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,926,923 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $104,597,000 after purchasing an additional 191,135 shares during the period. Oldfield Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 5,295,175 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $80,380,000 after purchasing an additional 301,500 shares during the period. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd lifted its stake in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 2,937,676 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,358,000 after acquiring an additional 22,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,763,714 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,632,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BVN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, HSBC lowered Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

NYSE:BVN traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,437. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.29 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA has a twelve month low of $12.13 and a twelve month high of $17.85.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates five operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, Mallay, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

