Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $2.79 Million Position in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 43.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,323 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 80,868 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Tapestry were worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TPR. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 5.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,015,589 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $365,106,000 after buying an additional 751,835 shares during the last quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter worth approximately $16,834,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 974.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 548,401 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $14,286,000 after buying an additional 497,359 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,067,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 1,404.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 232,477 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $6,056,000 after buying an additional 217,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Edward Jones upgraded Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tapestry from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Tapestry in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. HSBC lowered Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Tapestry in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.48.

NYSE:TPR traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.00. The company had a trading volume of 148,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,058,634. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.96. Tapestry Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.54 and a fifty-two week high of $36.55.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 9.72%. Tapestry’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tapestry Inc will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total transaction of $856,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,868.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

