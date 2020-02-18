Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $3.21 Million Position in GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) by 179.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,966 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.05% of GDS worth $3,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of GDS by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,560,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,471,000 after acquiring an additional 96,405 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in GDS during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in GDS by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 90,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 26,474 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in GDS during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,120,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in GDS during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDS stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.49. The company had a trading volume of 51,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of -109.98 and a beta of 3.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.49 and a 200 day moving average of $45.99. GDS Holdings Ltd – has a 12 month low of $28.33 and a 12 month high of $62.50.

GDS has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $53.00) on shares of GDS in a report on Friday, November 15th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of GDS in a report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of GDS from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. GDS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.29.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

