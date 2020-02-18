Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $3.31 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOW. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,572,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 281.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,547,147 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $185,286,000 after buying an additional 1,141,155 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13,136.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 825,832 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $98,901,000 after buying an additional 819,593 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $77,131,000. Finally, Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,123,000. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $2.27 on Tuesday, reaching $123.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,226,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,083,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $96.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.59. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.60 and a twelve month high of $125.56.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 146.62% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.08.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

