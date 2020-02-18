Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $3.38 Million Stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 43.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,834 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,973 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Credicorp were worth $3,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Credicorp by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Credicorp in the first quarter worth $72,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Credicorp by 16.7% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Credicorp in the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Credicorp in the first quarter worth $201,000. 67.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAP traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $202.12. 8,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,134. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.10. Credicorp Ltd. has a one year low of $198.93 and a one year high of $252.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.63.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAP. ValuEngine raised Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America lowered Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Credicorp from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Credicorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.00.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

