Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $3.53 Million Holdings in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 76.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,422 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.06% of Ingredion worth $3,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INGR. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 1,538.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Elizabeth Adefioye sold 2,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total transaction of $248,192.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,780 shares of company stock worth $248,282. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Ingredion from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ingredion from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ingredion from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.50.

INGR traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,602. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Ingredion Inc has a 1 year low of $73.00 and a 1 year high of $99.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.30 and its 200-day moving average is $84.43.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ingredion Inc will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.89%.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

