Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $3.53 Million Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 75.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,008 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 119,495 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $3,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,717,934 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,167,931,000 after acquiring an additional 485,647 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,890 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,331 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,011 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 19,939 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FANG shares. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $88.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.05.

NASDAQ FANG traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.24. 117,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,202,687. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.09 and its 200-day moving average is $87.40. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $114.14. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.72.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

