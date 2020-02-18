Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $3.54 Million Holdings in Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,849 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.63% of Oasis Midstream Partners worth $3,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OMP. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its holdings in Oasis Midstream Partners by 4.0% during the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 65,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth about $240,000. 14.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oasis Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Oasis Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut Oasis Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Oasis Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oasis Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.17.

OMP traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.32. 91,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,177. Oasis Midstream Partners LP has a twelve month low of $14.26 and a twelve month high of $22.35. The company has a market cap of $488.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Oasis Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Oasis Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 113.19%.

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

