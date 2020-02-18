Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $3.64 Million Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,330 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in 3M were worth $3,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. Covington Capital Management grew its position in 3M by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 63,504 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,000. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its position in 3M by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 7,368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in 3M by 257.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,500,000 after acquiring an additional 24,106 shares during the last quarter. 66.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,442,772.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $1,135,654.11. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group lowered 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.92.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.88. The company had a trading volume of 121,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,524,317. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $150.58 and a 12 month high of $219.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $92.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.58.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.62%.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

