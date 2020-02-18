Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $3.93 Million Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 56.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 351,683 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 127,151 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in General Electric were worth $3,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,861,845 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,937,000 after purchasing an additional 223,551 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,942,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,875,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182,509 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 550,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,141,000 after purchasing an additional 91,141 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 26,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 196.1% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 120,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on General Electric from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group raised General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.29.

Shares of GE stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.72. The company had a trading volume of 25,545,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,318,444. General Electric has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $13.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.52, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.12 and its 200 day moving average is $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.84.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

