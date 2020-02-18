Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $4.01 Million Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 113.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,573 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,972 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $4,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,286,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $137,366,000 after purchasing an additional 511,512 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 588.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 517,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,368,000 after purchasing an additional 442,179 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5,453.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 429,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,001,000 after purchasing an additional 422,065 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,639,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $709,036,000 after purchasing an additional 297,204 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,628,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

DGX has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.06.

DGX stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.11. The stock had a trading volume of 204,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,968. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a one year low of $82.59 and a one year high of $113.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.06. The company has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.89.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total transaction of $4,786,651.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,513,415.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total transaction of $857,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,459,658.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

