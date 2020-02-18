Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $4.06 Million Holdings in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 70.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 307,497 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 746,180 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Centurylink were worth $4,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Centurylink by 164.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,385,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106,521 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Centurylink in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,252,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Centurylink by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,362,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $797,385,000 after purchasing an additional 796,604 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Centurylink in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,386,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centurylink by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 23,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CTL traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.43. 10,025,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,231,475. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.82 and a 200-day moving average of $13.05. Centurylink Inc has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $15.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of -2.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.86.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Centurylink had a positive return on equity of 10.36% and a negative net margin of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Centurylink Inc will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTL shares. Guggenheim lowered Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered Centurylink from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.80 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded Centurylink from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Centurylink in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson restated a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Centurylink in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Centurylink presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.87.

In other Centurylink news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 3,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $43,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,012. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

