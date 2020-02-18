Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $4.59 Million Stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 46.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,893 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 30,216 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A were worth $4,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 741.0% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 55,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 49,066 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 123,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 86,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,411,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,230,000 after acquiring an additional 8,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 432,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total value of $20,772,098.56. Also, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 118,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $5,665,960.86. Insiders have sold a total of 642,985 shares of company stock worth $30,864,241 over the last 90 days.

Shares of LSXMA stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.15. 33,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,894. The company has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.73 and its 200 day moving average is $45.03. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $49.90.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

