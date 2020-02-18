Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $4.75 Million Stock Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 57.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 103,261 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $4,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMP. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.35. 37,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,864. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.45. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $57.72 and a fifty-two week high of $67.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.69.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 37.42% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The company had revenue of $740.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.34%.

MMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Sunday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Magellan Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.33.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

