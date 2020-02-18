Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $4.76 Million Stock Holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,573 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 130,224 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.07% of People’s United Financial worth $4,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBCT. FMR LLC grew its position in People’s United Financial by 10.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 13,596 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,944,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $619,936,000 after purchasing an additional 372,989 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 10.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 39,469 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 8.4% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 79,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 6,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in People’s United Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 78.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

In related news, VP Lee C. Powlus sold 8,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $144,223.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 125,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,347. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of People’s United Financial stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $16.07. 101,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,413,360. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.26. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $13.81 and a one year high of $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $506.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.75 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 8.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 1st were paid a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is presently 51.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PBCT shares. Raymond James started coverage on People’s United Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stephens reduced their target price on People’s United Financial from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. People’s United Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

People’s United Financial Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.