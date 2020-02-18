Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,534 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,272 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in BorgWarner were worth $3,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 262.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,074 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 374,637 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,742,000 after acquiring an additional 41,055 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 45,089 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 11,606 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 121,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

BWA stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.14. 156,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,710,175. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.71 and a 1-year high of $46.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.91.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.46%.

BorgWarner announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to reacquire up to 14.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.57.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

