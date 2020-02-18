Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Position in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 541,300 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 66,300 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S were worth $4,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 25,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 17,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,705 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the period. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new stake in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. 5.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AVAL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

NYSE AVAL traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.76. 5,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,724. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $8.92. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company's deposit products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits consisting of deposits from correspondent accounts, cashier checks, and collection services.

