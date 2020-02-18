Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $2.05 Million in Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 270,534 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.05% of Antero Midstream as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth $339,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $687,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $271,000. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 97,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $589,239.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AM shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Antero Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

Shares of AM stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.40. 264,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,412,042. Antero Midstream Corp has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $14.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -6.46, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.49.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $239.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.58 million. Antero Midstream had a negative net margin of 44.80% and a positive return on equity of 15.01%. Research analysts expect that Antero Midstream Corp will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.3075 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 27.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 98.40%.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

