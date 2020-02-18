Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $3.13 Million in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 72,964 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,126,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.08% of Macquarie Infrastructure as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 5.1% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 18,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MIC traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.26. 8,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,610. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.23. Macquarie Infrastructure Corp has a twelve month low of $36.58 and a twelve month high of $45.93.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MIC shares. CIBC reissued an “average” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Macquarie raised Macquarie Infrastructure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Macquarie Infrastructure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised Macquarie Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Macquarie Infrastructure to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Macquarie Infrastructure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.29.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

