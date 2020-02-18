Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $3.81 Million in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,572,111 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,805,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.29% of Southwestern Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Southwestern Energy stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.59. The stock had a trading volume of 534,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,047,970. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $844.42 million, a PE ratio of 0.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.20. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SWN. Bank of America set a $2.00 price target on Southwestern Energy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Johnson Rice lowered Southwestern Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Southwestern Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.15.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.