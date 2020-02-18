Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $4.40 Million in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 41,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $4,400,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTRS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,947,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,255,316,000 after purchasing an additional 72,688 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 766 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 16,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,171 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 16,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.78, for a total transaction of $1,725,676.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Biff Bowman sold 13,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.53, for a total value of $1,407,048.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,101 shares of company stock worth $4,776,373 in the last 90 days. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NTRS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $101.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.18.

Northern Trust stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.50. The company had a trading volume of 223,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,150. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.28. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $83.95 and a 1-year high of $110.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

