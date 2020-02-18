Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $4.73 Million in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 176,639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,734,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.11% of Murphy Oil at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 647.4% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 534.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 14.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. 95.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Barry F.R. Jeffery sold 2,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $67,287.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $780,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $105,116.44. Insiders sold 7,386 shares of company stock worth $185,129 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MUR. Howard Weil lowered shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

NYSE:MUR traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.19. 40,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,183,575. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $17.04 and a 1 year high of $31.13. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.57.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 41.74%. The company had revenue of $757.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.94%.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

