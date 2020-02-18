Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Position in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 62.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,277 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 34,770 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Baidu were worth $2,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Baidu by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Baidu by 185.2% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,932 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at about $455,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Baidu by 17.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu during the third quarter valued at about $1,987,000. Institutional investors own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $132.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,594,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market cap of $47.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.79. Baidu Inc has a 12 month low of $93.39 and a 12 month high of $186.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.56.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BIDU. BidaskClub downgraded Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Baidu from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Baidu from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Baidu from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $118.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baidu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.92.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

