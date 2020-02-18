Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Position in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 331,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 57,977 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.08% of WPX Energy worth $4,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WPX. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of WPX Energy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of WPX Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 78,350 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of WPX Energy by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 668,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of WPX Energy by 7.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in shares of WPX Energy by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 17,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other WPX Energy news, Director Karl F. Kurz purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $113,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 64,367 shares in the company, valued at $727,990.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WPX traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,841,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,920,838. WPX Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.79 and a fifty-two week high of $15.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.67 and its 200-day moving average is $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.29.

Several analysts have commented on WPX shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Siebert Williams Shank increased their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.43.

WPX Energy Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

