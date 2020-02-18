Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New $2.80 Million Investment in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,177 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JEC. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,576,085 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $510,212,000 after purchasing an additional 251,425 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter worth $10,962,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,297,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $850,707,000 after buying an additional 88,015 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 346,549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,709,000 after buying an additional 75,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 129,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,808,000 after purchasing an additional 67,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.14.

Shares of JEC stock traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $100.66. 844,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,781. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 1 year low of $55.17 and a 1 year high of $98.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.98 and a 200 day moving average of $90.95.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.