Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New $2.93 Million Investment in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 27,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 26.1% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 14,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,679,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $738,508,000 after purchasing an additional 62,962 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 7.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the third quarter worth $352,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1,777.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 163,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,282,000 after purchasing an additional 155,165 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nasdaq has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.75.

NDAQ stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.80. 43,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,913. The firm has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.63. Nasdaq Inc has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $120.23.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.65 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.60%.

Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

