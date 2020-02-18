Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New $3.26 Million Investment in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 127,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000.

VICI stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.83. 65,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,123,040. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.42 and its 200 day moving average is $24.00. VICI Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $20.47 and a twelve month high of $28.11. The company has a current ratio of 83.01, a quick ratio of 83.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VICI. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays raised VICI Properties to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised VICI Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.85.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

