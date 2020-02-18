Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New Investment in Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 214,586 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,856,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.18% of Matador Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,471,321 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $116,290,000 after purchasing an additional 639,279 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 212,102 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 279,425 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 386,254 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 17,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 48,650 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CAO Robert T. Macalik acquired 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $26,505.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.08 per share, for a total transaction of $140,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 13,250 shares of company stock worth $186,854. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Matador Resources stock traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $12.35. 226,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,388,992. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.04 and a 200 day moving average of $15.51. Matador Resources Co has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $22.25.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTDR. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Matador Resources from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

