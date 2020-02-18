Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New Investment in SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 270,580 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.24% of SM Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the third quarter worth $133,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 65.6% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 30,940 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 12,260 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE SM traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.44. 85,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,075,140. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.61. SM Energy Co has a 1 year low of $6.84 and a 1 year high of $19.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $996.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 3.16.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SM. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on SM Energy from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays upgraded SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. SM Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.21.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

