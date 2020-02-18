Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New Investment in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 36,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,859,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $105,394,000. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,826,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,842,000 after buying an additional 293,598 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Zoetis by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,883,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,544,000 after buying an additional 283,233 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Zoetis by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,397,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,688,000 after buying an additional 256,715 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Zoetis by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,104,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,209,000 after buying an additional 242,221 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Andrew Fenton sold 12,705 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.30, for a total value of $1,528,411.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,059. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine A. Knupp sold 28,563 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total transaction of $3,424,989.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,426,844.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,538 shares of company stock valued at $8,855,218 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ZTS traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.27. 56,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,088,160. Zoetis Inc has a one year low of $91.21 and a one year high of $146.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.44. The stock has a market cap of $67.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 69.41%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.53.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

