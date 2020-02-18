Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 4,157 Shares of Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,089 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,157 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Autohome were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Autohome during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Autohome by 894.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 865 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Autohome during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Autohome by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Autohome by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. 54.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATHM traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.88. 33,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,841. Autohome Inc has a 1 year low of $65.46 and a 1 year high of $117.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.57.

ATHM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Autohome from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Autohome in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Autohome in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.70 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autohome presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.38.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

