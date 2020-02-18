Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases New Holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 291.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 316.7% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ROP. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $368.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens set a $386.00 target price on Roper Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $389.50.

In other news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,241,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $175,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,060,167.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,995 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP stock traded down $2.06 on Tuesday, reaching $390.67. The company had a trading volume of 7,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,213. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $376.32 and a 200-day moving average of $357.39. Roper Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $309.10 and a 12 month high of $395.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 32.94%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

