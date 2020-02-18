Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases New Position in Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 481,448 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,534,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.53% of Whiting Petroleum as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WLL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 306.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 45,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 304,268 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after buying an additional 21,382 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 61,777 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

Shares of NYSE WLL traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.77. 309,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,656,732. Whiting Petroleum Corp has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $30.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.60 million, a PE ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 3.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.82.

WLL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Whiting Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $21.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Imperial Capital restated an “in-line” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Whiting Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.68.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.