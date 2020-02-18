Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases Shares of 466,668 Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 466,668 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.17% of Centennial Resource Development as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Centennial Resource Development by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,890,089 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $45,692,000 after buying an additional 2,311,873 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 354,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Centennial Resource Development by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 175,083 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 19,740 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its position in Centennial Resource Development by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 278,915 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 125,644 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Centennial Resource Development by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 69,720 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 15,435 shares during the period.

NASDAQ CDEV traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.59. 109,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,167,460. Centennial Resource Development Inc has a 12 month low of $2.62 and a 12 month high of $13.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.14 million, a PE ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.01.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CDEV shares. Barclays lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Centennial Resource Development presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.28.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

