Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases Shares of 82,750 Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 82,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,127,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Crowdstrike by 155.3% in the third quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,050,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,542,000 after buying an additional 1,247,169 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crowdstrike in the fourth quarter worth $10,802,000. Selz Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crowdstrike by 193.5% in the fourth quarter. Selz Capital LLC now owns 182,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,076,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Crowdstrike in the fourth quarter worth $8,392,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Crowdstrike in the fourth quarter worth $6,908,000. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRWD stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.63. 176,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,173,375. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a one year low of $44.58 and a one year high of $101.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.99.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $125.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.79 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crowdstrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.09.

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total value of $3,924,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,698 shares in the company, valued at $4,428,126.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Colin Black sold 35,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total transaction of $2,211,034.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,731 shares in the company, valued at $2,211,034.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,251,745 shares of company stock worth $430,850,775.

