Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Position in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 554.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,369 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,011 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Noble Energy were worth $3,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBL. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Noble Energy by 208.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Energy during the third quarter worth $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Energy during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Energy during the third quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Noble Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Noble Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Noble Energy in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Noble Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Noble Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Noble Energy from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

In other Noble Energy news, CEO David L. Stover purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.92 per share, with a total value of $251,040.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 680,453 shares in the company, valued at $14,235,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Edelman sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $4,796,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,368,284 shares in the company, valued at $80,771,450.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NBL traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,876,805. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Noble Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.90 and a 52-week high of $28.40.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Noble Energy’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Noble Energy Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.