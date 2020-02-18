Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 52.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,826 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 105,902 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HAL. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,014 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 1.8% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,793 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 1.1% during the third quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,500 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,900 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 96.9% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

NYSE:HAL traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,197,983. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $16.97 and a 1 year high of $32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.11.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 58.06%.

In other Halliburton news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 10,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $217,358.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,354.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HAL shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bernstein Bank started coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.90 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Halliburton from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Cowen reduced their price target on Halliburton from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Argus downgraded Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.44.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.