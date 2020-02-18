Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 17,343 Shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 47.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,343 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Erie Indemnity were worth $3,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ERIE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Erie Indemnity by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,662,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,831,000 after acquiring an additional 660,031 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity by 414.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 300,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,821,000 after buying an additional 242,269 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,819,000 after buying an additional 137,183 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity by 531.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,915,000 after buying an additional 55,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity by 381.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after buying an additional 35,161 shares in the last quarter. 36.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Erie Indemnity alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Erie Indemnity from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Erie Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Erie Indemnity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

ERIE stock traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,867. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 0.35. Erie Indemnity has a 12-month low of $159.70 and a 12-month high of $270.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were paid a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Erie Indemnity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Erie Indemnity’s payout ratio is presently 70.05%.

Erie Indemnity Company Profile

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE).

Receive News & Ratings for Erie Indemnity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erie Indemnity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.