Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 196,679 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 77.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 196,679 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ball were worth $3,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Ball by 125.1% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ball by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Ball by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BLL traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.51. 39,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,380,019. Ball Co. has a one year low of $53.72 and a one year high of $82.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.21. The company has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a PE ratio of 46.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.62.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 25.14%. Ball’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

In other news, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 6,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total transaction of $429,843.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,508,853.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 15,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $1,051,544.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 438,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,620,043.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,055 shares of company stock valued at $4,343,836 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

BLL has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.01.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

