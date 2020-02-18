Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 31,906 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 77.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 31,906 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 39,049.2% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,419 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,209,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $471,045,000 after purchasing an additional 33,895 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,047,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $407,743,000 after purchasing an additional 43,556 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 7.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 767,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $299,439,000 after purchasing an additional 52,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 12.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 502,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $195,927,000 after purchasing an additional 56,146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total value of $9,594,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,210.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total transaction of $243,861.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,401 shares in the company, valued at $614,478.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,793 shares of company stock worth $17,313,473 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LMT. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.47.

LMT stock traded down $3.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $434.50. The company had a trading volume of 379,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,557. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.93. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $292.53 and a 52-week high of $442.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $423.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $392.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.74%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

