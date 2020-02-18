Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 44,022 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 58.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,890 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 44,022 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $3,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,701,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 12.7% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 11.1% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 24.1% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 10,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.79. The stock had a trading volume of 25,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,749. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.38 and a 200-day moving average of $111.94. The company has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.75. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $105.13 and a 12-month high of $132.76.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.59 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.39% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHKP has been the subject of several research reports. First Analysis cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.71.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

