Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 62,762 Shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 64.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 62,762 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in DTE Energy were worth $4,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,160,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,329,552,000 after buying an additional 287,268 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 18,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,069,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $268,787,000 after buying an additional 84,275 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 64,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,381,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 380,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,397,000 after buying an additional 15,553 shares during the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America raised shares of DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $145.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $141.00 to $143.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.50.

Shares of DTE stock traded up $0.97 on Tuesday, hitting $134.99. 32,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,117,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.77. DTE Energy Co has a one year low of $119.15 and a one year high of $135.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.22.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy Co will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $1.013 dividend. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.29%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

