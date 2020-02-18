Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 9,565 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,565 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 5,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.4% during the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 61.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DUK. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.25.

Shares of DUK stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.16. 167,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,083,592. Duke Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $84.28 and a 12 month high of $101.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.07.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.70%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

