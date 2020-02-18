Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes $2.87 Million Position in Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,005,843 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,867,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.33% of Antero Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 49.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,588,393 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $44,057,000 after buying an additional 4,794,398 shares during the period. Shah Capital Management acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,315,000. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,412,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 124.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,696,751 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $8,144,000 after buying an additional 1,496,282 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 428.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 227,891 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 184,791 shares during the period. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AR traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.73. 263,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,236,057. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.77. Antero Resources Corp has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $10.12.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $952.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Antero Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 29.58%. Antero Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Antero Resources Corp will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AR shares. Guggenheim cut their target price on Antero Resources from $7.00 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. MKM Partners lowered Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI started coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Antero Resources from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.31.

In related news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 138,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $382,531.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

