Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 42,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,425,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,122 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,029,000 after acquiring an additional 63,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,849,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,981,776. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.89 and a 12 month high of $63.54. The company has a market capitalization of $48.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.14 and its 200 day moving average is $55.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 23.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.79%.

In related news, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $1,991,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,300,420.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATVI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Wedbush upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.40.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.