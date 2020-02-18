Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes Position in PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 100,551 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.16% of PDC Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDCE. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in PDC Energy during the third quarter valued at $25,886,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the third quarter worth $1,615,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the third quarter worth $1,894,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 3,510.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 434,040 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $12,045,000 after acquiring an additional 422,018 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 1,058.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,647,999 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $45,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,711 shares during the period.

PDCE stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.34. 75,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,603,654. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.28. PDC Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $19.57 and a 52-week high of $47.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

PDCE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on PDC Energy in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Cfra upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PDC Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 3,850 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $95,595.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at $453,892.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

