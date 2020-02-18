Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Stock Holdings in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 35.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,962 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Carnival were worth $4,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Carnival during the fourth quarter worth about $1,128,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Carnival by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,715,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,352,000 after buying an additional 304,457 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its position in Carnival by 4.3% during the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 251,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,994,000 after buying an additional 10,293 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Carnival by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Carnival by 13.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCL traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.72. 3,413,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,022,107. Carnival Corp has a 1-year low of $39.92 and a 1-year high of $59.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.16.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Carnival’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Corp will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCL. ValuEngine upgraded Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Carnival from $59.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of Carnival in a report on Monday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Carnival from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Carnival from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.60.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

