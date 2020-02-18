Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Stock Position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 40.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,517 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 343.9% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 317.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $165.60. The company had a trading volume of 8,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,821. The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.67. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a twelve month low of $128.12 and a twelve month high of $174.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.11.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.61. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on MKC shares. ValuEngine cut shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

