TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 21,354 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $3,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTI. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in TechnipFMC by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in TechnipFMC by 22.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in TechnipFMC by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $30.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $30.00 target price on TechnipFMC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Bernstein Bank cut TechnipFMC to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.12.

FTI stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.00. The company had a trading volume of 154,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,869,734. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. TechnipFMC PLC has a one year low of $15.74 and a one year high of $28.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.50.

In other TechnipFMC news, Director Olivier Piou purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $58,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,470. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Maryann T. Mannen sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $302,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

