Telos Market Capitalization Reaches $11.72 Million (TLOS)

Telos (CURRENCY:TLOS) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 18th. Over the last week, Telos has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. Telos has a total market cap of $11.72 million and $136,256.00 worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Telos token can now be bought for $0.0479 or 0.00000472 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, P2PB2B and CoinTiger.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00018525 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 44.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001334 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 83.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00062262 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00007788 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uptrennd (1UP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Telos Profile

TLOS is a token. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,774,397 tokens. Telos’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Telos’ official website is telosfoundation.io.

Buying and Selling Telos

Telos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, ABCC and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Telos using one of the exchanges listed above.

